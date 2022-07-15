Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $411,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,388,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,036,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

