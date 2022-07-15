Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 55,321 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,321 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

