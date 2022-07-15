AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 243,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,878. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 238,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

