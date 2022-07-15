Andrew Sutch Acquires 727 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £792.43 ($942.47).

LON SONG opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,960.00. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 98.70 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 715.10%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

