Analyzing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

PolyPid and Stryker are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -107.22% -93.58% Stryker 11.56% 24.09% 10.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PolyPid and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Stryker 0 7 11 0 2.61

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 303.17%. Stryker has a consensus target price of $292.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.78%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Stryker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Stryker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -1.91 Stryker $17.11 billion 4.25 $1.99 billion $5.26 36.57

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats PolyPid on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

