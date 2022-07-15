Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lam Research (LRCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

7/15/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $612.00 to $448.00.

6/29/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $625.00.

5/26/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $596.00 to $567.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.81 on Friday, reaching $427.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.40 and a 200 day moving average of $526.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lam Research

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

