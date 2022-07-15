Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 15th (ADM, ADT1, AML, BDEV, BOWL, ENT, ENTG, FLTR, HBR, LBG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 15th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) target price on the stock.

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.11) price target on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 834 ($9.92) target price on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a £138 ($164.13) price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.27) price target on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 290 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 265 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 95 ($1.13) target price on the stock.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$0.70 target price on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$50.00.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.