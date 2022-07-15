Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $26.75

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.90 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

