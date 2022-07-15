Analysts Set Expectations for DIAGNOS Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for DIAGNOS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

ADK stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. DIAGNOS has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$11.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.