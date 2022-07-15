Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX):

7/12/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $37.00.

5/31/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00.

5/27/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $756.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

