Analysts Offer Predictions for PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $6.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.15. PepsiCo has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

