Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.24. 92,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,113. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.82. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

