American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.75 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

