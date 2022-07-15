AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $15.06 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

