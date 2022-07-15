ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider John Mulcahy Purchases 25,000 Shares

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) insider John Mulcahy purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.28 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of A$256,900.00 ($173,581.08).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ALS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

