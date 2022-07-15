Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 715 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 932,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,923. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

