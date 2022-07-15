Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $43.10 Million in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,097,000. US Ecology comprises about 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in US Ecology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 1,055,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,240. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

