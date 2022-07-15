Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.0132

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $22,852.16 and $53,909.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
