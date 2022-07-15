Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 16,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

