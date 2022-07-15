Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Booking by 1,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after buying an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Booking by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,673.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,011.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2,207.17. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

