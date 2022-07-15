Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

ICE stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.