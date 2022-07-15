Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

