Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

