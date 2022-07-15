Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $958,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $5.91 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

