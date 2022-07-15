Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.