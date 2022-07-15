Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

