Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

