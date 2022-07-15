Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

