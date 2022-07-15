Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

NYSE ELV opened at $466.39 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

