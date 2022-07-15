Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

