Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

