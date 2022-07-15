Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,405 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KD opened at $9.46 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

