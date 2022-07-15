Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.43. 79,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,466,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 310,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

