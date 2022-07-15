Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($240.00) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($265.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($264.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($260.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €169.94 ($169.94) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($206.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is €189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €206.63.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

