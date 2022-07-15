Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $248.76

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.76 and traded as low as $231.14. Alexander’s shares last traded at $232.48, with a volume of 8,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

