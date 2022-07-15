Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Alector stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.60 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

