Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.70 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,519.97 or 1.00159161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00213522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00271692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00110173 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00065756 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004446 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

