Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

