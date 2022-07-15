Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,338 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 164,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 142,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 344,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

