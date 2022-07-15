Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,289,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,980,000 after buying an additional 156,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 2.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

