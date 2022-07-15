Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,255 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $9,377,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter.

BSTZ opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

