Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,518 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,518,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

