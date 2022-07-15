Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

Shares of MA stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.