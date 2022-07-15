Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 251 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

