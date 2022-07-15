Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.93

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 66678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

