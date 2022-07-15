Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 3,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000.

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.