Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 595.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 98,081 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.69. 125,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.