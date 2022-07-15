Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.86. 1,739,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

