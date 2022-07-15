Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,708,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

