AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Down 5.7%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $19.36. 72,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,914,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AES by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.